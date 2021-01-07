GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Dozens of restaurants across the Upstate are dishing up special menus for Restaurant Week 2021.
It's been an especially hard year on the service industry and local restauranteurs say they're hoping to bringing more customers during the event.
Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 7-17. You can find a full list of the participating restaurants here.
We stopped by Restaurant 17 in Travelers Rest to get a sneak peek at their menu. Chef Haydn Shaak has created a three-course menu for $50 per person.
Here's a look at one of their entree options.
You can see Restaurant 17's complete Restaurant Week menu here.
Reservations are not required at participating restaurants, but organizers to recommend calling ahead.
