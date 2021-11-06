COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jason Brown threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in his FBS starting debut and South Carolina's defense shut down Florida's potent attack to hand the Gators their first three-game losing three since 2017 in a 40-17 rout Saturday night. Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White each rushed for over 100 yards and receiver Josh Vann had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina. Gamecocks kicker Parker White had a career-best four field goals. South Carolina became the first team this season to outgain Florida 459 yards to 340. The Gators were held to 82 yards rushing.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.