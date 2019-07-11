COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Thursday, South Carolina’s Department of Corrections said the state’s Death Row was moved from Kirkland Correctional Institution to Broad River Correctional Institution, in a unit originally built to house Death Row inmates in 1988.
The SCDC said the unit at Broad River became available when the Department of Mental Health’s Sexually Violent Predator unit was moved to a new DMH facility on the prison’s campus.
Moving Death Row inmates will address some of the concerns those inmates raised in a recent lawsuit.
The SCDC said the new unit will operate more like a general population dorm for those specific inmates, but they will not interact with the general population at Broad River.
Many inmates will have jobs on the unit that include serving meals, cleaning the common areas, laundry, or assisting fellow inmates with disabilities.
South Carolina’s 37 Death Row inmates moved into the new space just before noon Thursday. A 38th inmate is locked up in California for crimes committed there.
The SCDC said Death Row was housed at Broad River when the institution opened in 1988. It was moved to Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville in 1997, where it remained for two decades. SCDC moved it Kirkland in Columbia in 2017.
“We are glad to be able to return this unit to its original purpose,” S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said in a news release.
