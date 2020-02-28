GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 2020 South Carolina Democratic Presidential Preference Primary will be held on Saturday.
Voters across the state may cast a vote in the primary regardless of their political affiliation.
Seven active candidates will appear on the ballot in South Carolina.
Those candidates are:
- Joe Biden
- Pete Buttigieg
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
Five Candidates who withdrew from the race will also be on the ballot: Michael Bennett, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang.
Michael Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina.
Afterwards, the candidates will square off again on Super Tuesday, March 3, with primaries in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, and California.
