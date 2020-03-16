COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday said the first death related to COVID-19 novel coronavirus had been reported in the state.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant in a news release “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”
The patient lived in Lexington County at the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
DHEC said they were working with the nuring home to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said in the news release. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
DHEC recommendations South Carolina residents follow these steps for social distancing and health precautions
- washing your hands frequently,
- covering your cough,
- staying home when you’re sick, and
- appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.
