COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - With the state of South Carolina under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Florence approaches, the South Carolina Attorney General is enforcing a law to prevent price-gouging at stores.

Alan Wilson, the state's Attorney General, announced the law took effect Saturday just in time as many South Carolinians brace for the potential impact of the storm.

“With the possibility that Tropical Storm Florence could make landfall in South Carolina, likely as a hurricane, our people have already started making preparations. We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice," said Wilson.

The law essentially prohibits what are deemed "unconscionable" prices during times of disaster and remains in effect until the state of emergency expires or is otherwise terminated. Price gougers face a charge of excessive pricing, which is a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 fine and possibly 30 days in jail.

While normal price fluctuations are expected, those who believe they are victims of price gouging should note the time, place, address, and name of the business that gouged prices. Victims should also take note of the price they paid, the prices on the same good (like gas) and get information from those businesses, take photos of the business and price in question, and submit that to the attorney general's office along with your own name and contact information.

All of the information can be emailed to pricegouging@scag.gov. Additionally, citizens can call (803) 737-3953 and leave a message if they witnessed a likely violation.