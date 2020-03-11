GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – March 8 – 13 is Severe Weather, Flood Preparedness Week in South Carolina, and to help people get prepared, officials said there will be a statewide tornado drill Wednesday.
The drill will be at 9 a.m.
The drill will be broadcast via the Emergency Alert System on FOX Carolina, other TV stations across the state, and via NOAA Weather Radios.
This annual drill is a way for the public to learn simple precautions that could save lives.
South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division said the drill is a great opportunity to develop and practice a family safety plan, or a safety plan for the workplace and schools.
In the event of a tornado, get to an interior room on the lowest level of your home or office building with as few doors and windows as possible.
Click here to learn more about emergency planning from the SCEMD.
