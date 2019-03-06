GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – March 10 – 16 is Severe Weather Safety Awareness Week in South Carolina, and to help people get prepared, officials said there will be a statewide tornado drill.
The drill will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13.
The drill will be broadcast via the Emergency Alert System on FOX Carolina, other TV stations across the state, and via NOAA Weather Radios.
South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division said this drill offers a great opportunity to develop and practice a family safety plan, or safety plans for the workplace and at schools.
In the event of a tornado, get to an interior room on the lowest level of your home or office building with as few doors and windows as possible.
Click here to learn more about emergency planning from the SCEMD.
