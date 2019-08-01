Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting tonight South Carolina shoppers will be able to take advantage of the state's tax free weekend.
At midnight August 2, South Carolina residents will be able to shop tax free until 11:59 p.m. August 4.
According to the department of revenue shoppers in past years have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend.
Items included in the tax free weekend are school supplies, most bed and bath linens, clothing, and computers.
For a full list of what is and isn't exempt during the tax free weekend, click here.
More news: Troopers called to crash along Southport Road in Spartanburg after train and car collide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.