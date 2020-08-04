COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced additional COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths in the state Tuesday.
1,168 newly confirmed cases means South Carolina has now seen 93,604 total confirmed cases. 52 new virus-related deaths brings the total number of people who have passed away as a result of COVID-19 to 1,774.
DHEC reports that there are 586 probable cases and 73 probable deaths in the state.
To view the newly confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, click here.
To view the newly confirmed and probable deaths, click here.
As of August 3, 795,871 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
6,389 tests were conducted statewide on Monday, with a percent positive of 18.3%.
Currently, DHEC says there are 133 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29, with new testing events added regularly.
There are 1,458 patients hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of those, DHEC says 355 are in the ICU and 254 are on ventilators.
DHEC says they're working with the SC Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.
They plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.
For more information on coronavirus in the state, as well as daily updates, click here.
