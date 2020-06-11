Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending June 6. For the first time in several weeks the state saw an increase in claims filed.
According to SCDEW, 22,734 people file an initial claim last week. That's up 3,748 from the previous week.
Greenville County saw initial claims this past week totaling 1,993. Spartanburg County once again saw an increase, making it third highest in the state with 1,803. No county in the state saw above 2,000 claims this past week.
“Although we were hoping for the eighth week in reported decreases in South Carolina, that is not the case for the claim week of week of May 31 – June 6, 2020,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“The above tables indicate the top 10 industries with the highest number of initial claims being filed for both claim weeks. While the restaurant and tourism industry continues to come back to life, it is still experiencing high unemployment numbers. A few other examples of why we may be experiencing higher initial claims numbers could be contributed to the following reasons:
- This is the third year we have noticed an uptick in initial claims being filed the week after Memorial Day. The specifics of this 3-year trend are unclear, but worth mentioning.
- Manufacturers, which are represented in four of the industry sectors above, are still dealing with supply chain constraints and potential reduced demand overall; a trickle-down effect experienced by this industry as opposed to the immediate shut down of leisure and hospitality businesses at the onset of COVID-19.
- Temporary staffing agencies experienced large layoffs, in part due to their connection to manufacturing and healthcare – sectors that are both still experiencing layoffs.
Our agency will continue to support those who have lost their job while helping connect individuals with workforce opportunities in their area. Our employees are dedicated to this mission,” Ellzey concluded.
In the last 12 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 582,265. SCDEW says more than $2.1 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
