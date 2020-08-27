Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending August 22.
According to SCDEW, 5,524 people filed an initial claim last week. That's down 1,731 from the previous week.
Greenville County has once again dropped to second in initial claims being filed. Last week, Greenville County reported 453 claims, while Richland County had the most in the state with 523.
“We are happy to report the sharp decrease in initial claims filed last week. The 5,524 initial claims filed is the lowest since the pandemic began in the middle of March.
“But as mentioned in last week’s initial claims release, there is more value in focusing on the larger data picture over a month’s time than there is in the week-to-week micro changes that are a normal part of the initial claims
trend. This data fluctuates even in non-pandemic times. So, while we are pleased to see the numbers trend back down this week, it’s the month-over-month data that is more meaningful and impactful,” states executive director Dan Ellzey.
In the last 23 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 725,228. SCDEW says more than $3.87 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
Due to the high volume of calls, officials say they have extended call center hours on Monday and Tuesday to now run 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. The rest of the week remains the same with hours on Wednesday - Friday running 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - noon.
