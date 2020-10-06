COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state Election Commission says more than 23,000 absentee ballots were turned in Monday in South Carolina, the first day the state offered in-person absentee voting for the 2020 general election.
The commission says the number of votes already cast in the election jumped from nearly 18,500 at the end of last week to nearly 42,000 at the end of Monday.
About half of all the votes were cast in-person Monday. The commission's data also shows about 58% of the votes cast so far are by people who say they are white. The state's registered voters are 70% white.
