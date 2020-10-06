Election 2020 Senate South Carolina

Voters wait in line outside the Richland County election office on the first day of in-person absentee voting in South Carolina on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. A number of counties have polling places where people can vote almost like they would in person on Election Day, instead of having to mail in their absentee ballot. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

 Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state Election Commission says more than 23,000 absentee ballots were turned in Monday in South Carolina, the first day the state offered in-person absentee voting for the 2020 general election.

The commission says the number of votes already cast in the election jumped from nearly 18,500 at the end of last week to nearly 42,000 at the end of Monday.

About half of all the votes were cast in-person Monday. The commission's data also shows about 58% of the votes cast so far are by people who say they are white. The state's registered voters are 70% white.

MORE NEWS: LSU to stop temperature checks, resume alcohol sales at football games

Copyright-AP

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.