Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the South Carolina Senate confirmed Dr. Edward Simmer as the new director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Dr. Simmer was selected in December by the Board to serve as the agency's leader following a nationwide search
Mark Elam, chairman of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control said, “We are grateful to the Senate for confirming Dr. Simmer to the helm of South Carolina’s public health and environmental agency during the state’s unprecedented COVID-19 response."
"It is an honor to be called on to serve the state that I proudly call home during this unparalleled moment in the history of our state and nation,” Dr. Simmer said. “DHEC’s mission to protect and promote the health of the public and the environment on behalf of all South Carolinians is something I take very seriously. From the frontlines to our living rooms, COVID-19 has challenged us all. We have made sacrifices and lost loved ones. However, together, with agency staff and our many partners, I am confident that we will get through this and come back stronger than before. I look forward to serving alongside DHEC’s incredible team of employees and am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.”
Governor Henry McMaster spoke on Dr. Simmer's confirmation saying, "Dr. Simmer has a lifetime of experience leading large, complex medical organizations and has successfully brought positive change everywhere he has been. He clearly has all of the professional qualifications and leadership skills necessary to lead the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The people of South Carolina will be well served by his confirmation.”
