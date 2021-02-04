COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators wants teachers sent to the front of the line to get COVID-19 vaccines so students can get back in school buildings full-time.
But there's at least one powerful opponent to the plan: Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. He wants to keep the current plan to prioritize people over age 65.
The governor says it's unethical and immoral to ignore that older people are more likely to die from the virus.
Fellow Republican Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says teachers need to get vaccines now so schools can have students back in person five days a week as soon as possible.
