Abbeville Tornado Damage

The National Weather Service determined that a Weak EF-0 tornado blew through the Abbeville area Friday night - leaving behind much devastation. 

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) It doesn't take long for wicked

winds to shift to severe storms. Someone of them turn into twisters while

wind whips through trees and knocks down homes and buildings.

"Oh, it was a disaster," Youtaro Mastuda works at Kimura

Logistics, which is a plant that handles automotive parts

in Spartanburg County.

Nearly two years ago a storm leveled a warehouse next

next to the plant.

"Just a few hours later I came over here," Mastuda said.

He says the brick building smashed cars and the wind tossed

and twisted trucks.

"The tornado came like this," Mastuda said."It was just like the move

Twister."

The storm didn't touch his buidling but he says each year employees practice

tornado drills and get in a safe place.

"We had torandoes all through the Southeast. They can happen anytime of

the year," Doug Bryson said.

He's the director with Spartanburg County Emergency Management.

"Every year the governor issues a proclomation that all public

schools in the state have to participate in that statewide tornado drill," Bryson

said.

Those drills are part of the South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood

Awareness campaign.

He says when the National Weather Service issues an alert, those registered

with the CodeRed System will get an alert.

"You can get text messages and emails on that as well," Bryson said.

He says it's just one of many tools used as a warning when severe weather

hits.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.