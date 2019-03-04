SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) It doesn't take long for wicked
winds to shift to severe storms. Someone of them turn into twisters while
wind whips through trees and knocks down homes and buildings.
"Oh, it was a disaster," Youtaro Mastuda works at Kimura
Logistics, which is a plant that handles automotive parts
in Spartanburg County.
Nearly two years ago a storm leveled a warehouse next
next to the plant.
"Just a few hours later I came over here," Mastuda said.
He says the brick building smashed cars and the wind tossed
and twisted trucks.
"The tornado came like this," Mastuda said."It was just like the move
Twister."
The storm didn't touch his buidling but he says each year employees practice
tornado drills and get in a safe place.
"We had torandoes all through the Southeast. They can happen anytime of
the year," Doug Bryson said.
He's the director with Spartanburg County Emergency Management.
"Every year the governor issues a proclomation that all public
schools in the state have to participate in that statewide tornado drill," Bryson
said.
Those drills are part of the South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood
Awareness campaign.
He says when the National Weather Service issues an alert, those registered
with the CodeRed System will get an alert.
"You can get text messages and emails on that as well," Bryson said.
He says it's just one of many tools used as a warning when severe weather
hits.
