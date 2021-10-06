COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Fair returns next week with traditional favorites and new foods, rides, entertainment, and the CIRCUS at the Fair and the Celebration Super Wheel.
State fair organizers said they are committed to bringing a safe 12-day event starting Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 24 located at 1200 Rosewood Drive in Columbia.
In order to provide a safe experience for guests, the fair will now be implementing a mandatory clear bag policy, according to organizers.
Organizers said they will also be closely following the CDC's latest recommendations to prevent a reduce transmission of Covid-19. This year, the S.C. State Fair will follow the latest CDC, state and local mask guidelines, have increased hand sanitation stations, offer limited contact payment options, provide increased cleaning protocols and display hygiene signage throughout the Fairgrounds.
Buy advanced and discounted tickets online here.
For more information about the South Carolina State Fair, click here.
