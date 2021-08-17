COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the South Carolina State Fair announced that 2021's fair will return in traditional form in October. This comes after 2020's fair was a drive-thru format because of the pandemic.
The fair will be held from Oct. 13 through Oct. 24 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds located at 1200 Rosewood Drive in Columbia.
Fair organizers said they plan on following the latest COVID-19 health guidelines.
Tickets go on sale September 8. Buy tickets here.
