COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's education superintendent made a surprise appearance at a hearing to ask House members to not pass a bill that would prevent transgender students from playing on girls sports teams in middle and high school. Just minutes after Education Superintendent Molly Spearman spoke, a House subcommittee Wednesday voted 3-1 in favor of the proposal. It now goes to the full House Judiciary Committee. Spearman says the bill would not protect transgender students in a very sensitive personal situation. The superintendent says she thinks the South Carolina High School League can handle any situations on an individual basis.
