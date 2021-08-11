COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the state of South Carolina surpassed 10,000 total deaths due to COVID-19, with the state reporting 15 new deaths in its most recent data.
The department says that so far, nearly 2 million South Carolinians have been vaccinated against the virus, making up about 45 percent of the state's population that is eligible to receive a vaccine.
DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer released a statement on the state surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
"To all those families across South Carolina, I want to say my deepest sympathy is with you. South Carolinians have a well-deserved reputation for working together and taking care of each other. Now more than ever, we need to do so. If we do, we will defeat COVID-19, which has already taken so much from so many."
