COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina officially surpassed the one million mark for total COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The department announced Tuesday a total of 50,653 cases last week, the highest weekly total of the entire pandemic.
“In less than two years, COVID-19 has infected over 1,000,000 of our citizens and impacted the lives of all of us,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “This milestone is another reminder that COVID-19 has caused one of the most severe pandemics our nation and state has ever seen, and with the Omicron variant, we unfortunately are seeing record numbers of cases.”
