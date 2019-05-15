COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Trackable temporary license plates will soon be mandatory on all personal cars and trucks sold in South Carolina, the SC DMV announced Wednesday.
The DMV said Senate Bill 1083 passed in 2018 will require all vehicles purchases on or after Nov. 11, 2019 in South Carolina to include a trackable, temporary license plate.
The DMV said drivers may already see some of those license plates on the roads.
Previously, a temporary plate only required an expiration date to be written with a marker.
These plates were easily forged and left law enforcement officers without any knowledge about the vehicle and its owner during traffic stops, the SCDMV said.
“The introduction of the trackable temporary license plate will prove critical in ensuring the safety of our law enforcement officers,” said Kevin Shwedo, executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, in a news release. “It will also be very helpful in making sure automobile dealers are following the laws governing how quickly they need to submit the registration and titling paperwork to the agency.”
The DMS said each trackable, temporary license plate will have a unique alpha-numeric code that will be tied to the purchaser of the vehicle and issued when the vehicle is sold.
The numbers will represent the date on which the plate will expire and differentiate one car owner from another.
Car dealers can also advertise on a portion of the plates.
Once a car buyer receives a permanent, metal plate, the temporary plate will immediately become invalid.
Trackable temporary plates will not be required for moped or commercial vehicle sales.
