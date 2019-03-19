GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) "Kids are the future." It's a phrase many in education are familiar with, however in South Carolina many teachers said they're falling short because of a broken school system.
A group of senators heard from these teachers at Gaffney High School Monday evening. The group asked teachers for their feedback about Bill 41, which currently sits in the state senate.
The bill outlines a multiple of topics; everything from how teachers are paid to how they are trained.
"We must address the critical shortage of classroom teachers in the state," Senator Harvey Peeler said.
Senator Peeler took a seat on the stage inside his alma mater. He said Gaffney High School is where he met his wife and where his grandchildren currently walk the hallways. The senator said this bill will look out for their future but only with the proper feedback. He said the state needs to bring their education into the 21st century.
Sherry East Present of South Carolina Education Association said 5300 teachers walked off the job in 2018. She said there are 621 teaching vacancies this year, making larger class numbers an overwhelming issue for educators and their students
"They had to be absorbed in other people's classrooms or you couldn't teach certain things," East said.
East went over concerns like over testing students, teacher pay, literacy in first and second graders before hitting the third grade, and a take over. The bill proposes if a business or public charter can take over a school if the public school isn't producing high enough scores.
East said about 40 percent of students going to a 4 year college will require remedial math and English once they get there.
The bill proposes a 4% increase for teacher pay, these teachers are asking for 10%.
While most teach for the purpose, many teachers would like to pair their dedication with stronger compensation. The bill proposes a four percent pay increase, but the teachers are asking for ten.
"The amount of work they have to do for the amount of money that they’re being paid right now doesn’t doesn’t equal out. So until we can fix that, we’re going to continue to have a teaching shortage in South Carolina," East said.
The forum held in Gaffney is the third out four hearings these senators will host.
