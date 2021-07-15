GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - South Carolina will become the second state in the U.S. to ban the sale of Bradford pear trees and any other pear trees grown on the commonly used Pyrus calleryana rootstock, according to an article from Clemson News.
According to the article, the ban on sales will begin Oct 1. 2024. This is the annual nursery licensing renewal date in South Carolina. Ohio will be the first state on Jan. 1, 2023.
In the article, Steven Long, the state's State Plant Regulatory Official and chairman of the South Carolina Invasive Species Advisory Committee said this:
"In regulating a plant that’s actively traded in the nursery industry that is known to be invasive, you have to start somewhere. We believe that by listing these plants now and continuing to encourage citizens to remove what they have, we can, in time, eliminate them from the landscape and thereby eliminate their deleterious effects on the landscape and environment."
It is also mentioned that the Callery pear has thorns that can damage everything from tractor tires to livestock, but they also damage the ecosystem by crowding out native plants while providing little to no food for insects.
The ban on these plants will also make it illegal to possess them.
Learn more about the ban here.
