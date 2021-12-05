COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Duke's Mayo Bowl announced that South Carolina will take on North Carolina in this year's game
The Duke's Mayo Bowl confirmed the news via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
The game is scheduled to take place on December 30 at 11:30 a.m. in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium.
See you in Charlotte for the @DukesMayoBowl! pic.twitter.com/cQgeXRFICa— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.