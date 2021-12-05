Auburn South Carolina Football

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (11) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Duke's Mayo Bowl announced that South Carolina will take on North Carolina in this year's game

The Duke's Mayo Bowl confirmed the news via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. 

The game is scheduled to take place on December 30 at 11:30 a.m. in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium. 

