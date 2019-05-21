Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday May 24, the South Carolina Amber Alert system will be holding a test as part of the nationwide May 25 commemoration of National Missing Children's Day.
Since 2002, when the program began, there have been 62 Amber Alerts issued in the state of South Carolina.
The system is a cooperative effort between South Carolina's state law enforcement community and broadcasters to get information out to the public in a rapid fashion regarding child abduction cases.
Officials say the test on Friday will not include SCDOT signs or the wireless emergency alerts sent to cell phones to avoid any confusion with an actual alert.
In honor of National Missing Children’s Day, SLED is promoting an FBI-developed application called FBI Child ID, a secure tool that quickly assists police in locating a missing child.
Child ID allows parents to electronically store photos and other vital information about their children – such as height, weight, hair color and eye color – that they can access immediately and share with police.
The app is free and available for iPhones and Androids.
More news: Deputies search for shooting suspect charged with attempted murder in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.