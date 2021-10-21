GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, Upstate residents will take part in an earthquake safety drill as part of Governor McMaster's Earthquake Preparedness Week.
The Great Southeast Shake Out earthquake safety drill is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10:21 a.m., according to the State Emergency Operations Center (SCEMD). It will be broadcasted on NOAA tone-alert weather radio and broadcast media
The SCEMD said this safety drill is part of an effort to teach people to "drop, cover, and hold on":
- DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees;
- COVERyour head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk;
- HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).
To learn more about the drill, click here.
