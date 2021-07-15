GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina has been awarded money to support COVID-19 response efforts in underserved communities, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The department awarded $825,375 in American Rescue Plan funding to one HRSA Health Center look-alike (LAL) in the state through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The department said the funding will also enhance health care services and infrastructure in South Carolina.
“The Biden Administration remains committed to ensuring our country’s most vulnerable communities get the resources they need and can access the quality health care they deserve,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Health Center Program look-alikes are key players in the Administration’s efforts to address health inequities and support those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”
HRSA Health Center Program LALs served more than half a million patients in 2019, according to the department. Currently, more than 89-percent of LAL patients live at or below 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, which is a family of four making $26,500 or less per year, and more than 63-percent are racial or ethnic minorities.
“HRSA remains committed to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “These awards provide much-needed support to address ever-evolving COVID-19 circumstances and community needs. They build on existing efforts – across the federal government and the nation – to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.