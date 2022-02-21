Women's Bkb Poll Basketball

LSU has moved into the top 10 of The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in 13 years.

Coach Kim Mulkey's Tigers climbed three places to No. 8. LSU has 23 victories, its most since the 2011-12 season.

Mulkey won three national titles in 21 years as Baylor's coach and this is her first season with LSU.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll.

The Gamecocks were followed by Stanford, North Carolina State, Louisville and Baylor.

Michigan, Connecticut, Iowa State and Indiana round out the top 10. The Hoosiers fell five spots after losing twice.

