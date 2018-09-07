(SIMPSONVILLE, SC/FOX Carolina)
A South Carolina trooper proves a simple act of kindness goes a long way, after helping a Simpsonville woman having car trouble.
Lance Cpl. David Robertson was on the way home when he spotted a woman stranded on the side of the road.
“This particular place was so dark. Anyone that knows Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville knows there are no lights. It's just dark,” Rowena Aifuwa said, “I was pondering on what to do next, then suddenly, I saw a car turn around and my daughter said that looks like a police car.”
Lance Cpl. Robertson turned his patrol car around to go back and see if he could help.
“I could see two ladies standing toward the back of the car,” Robertson said, “I looked back and could see something was wrong with the back end of the car so I turned around, turned my lights on and got out to help them.”
Rowena Aifuwa's car broke down while driving home from work, leaving her helpless and stranded on a dark road late at night.
“I told him, you are my angel. The Lord just sent you to help me out,” Aifuwa said.
Robertson grabbed some tools and removed the broken muffler from Aifuwa’s car so she could get home safely.
“He went to his car, got out his gloves, got a wrench and went on his knees and started fixing this thing for me,” Aifuwa said.
Robertson said he was just doing his job and lending a helping hand to a neighbor in need.
“I was just in the right place at the right time and could offer the help. That’s all it was. I was just doing my job. That's what I’m here for,” Robertson said.
Rowena said this simple act of kindness went above and beyond the call of duty and she’s thankful for the hero in blue who came to her rescue.
“I just want people to know, when they see police out there, they should thank them for what they're doing.”
