GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol could soon have two new helicopters that will come in handy for various reasons across the state.
A few include making trooper pursuits safer, natural disasters and searches for suspect vehicles.
The highway patrol hopes that having air support will give them a better view and keep people safer on the ground.
"We looked at North Carolina's Highway Aviation program and the NC Highway Patrol has four helicopters and they average about 760 missions a year. So they have seen that there is a need for this aviation equipment and they have put it to good, life saving use," says Captain R. K. Hughes.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol hopes to have two new tools in their tool belt soon - two new helicopters. They say the choppers will have various uses.
"By having this helicopter or any helicopter available to us, we would be able to use another tool to make the pursuit safer. We will be able to stop pursuing the vehicle on ground and follow that vehicle through the air, not putting the public at risk," says Captain Hughes.
Another use would be in the case of an amber or silver alert, where they are trying to find a car that might be travelling along the highway.
He says it would come in handy when, "we have a description of a vehicle that is sought after for a missing person we could use this aviation equipment to scour the interstates and major highways to look for those missing people."
As well as in the case of severe weather because they hope they can work more efficiently to get supplies to those who may be stranded in a storm.
He says after the storm, they can, "ensure that the traffic stays moving because you do have those supplies that are needed in those areas that are affected so it is very important to keep the certain roadways open so that the supplies can get into those areas. Having a helicopter could assist our agency with keeping those roadways open for the supplies to make it to the people who need them."
It's unclear when the helicopters will be added to the SCHP fleet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.