Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This week, troops with the South Carolina National Guard will be deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
According to a spokesperson for the National Guard, more than 570 soldiers in South Carolina with the 4-118th Combined Arms Battalion and 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) will spend nine months overseas.
Joining the soldiers from South Carolina, will be troops from North Carolina, Ohio, and the West Virginia National Guards, all part of the 30th ABCT comprising more than 4,200 soldiers for the deployment.
The National Guard Public Affairs spokesperson says troops will travel to Fort Bliss in Texas for pre-deployment training before heading to the Middle East.
We're told the 30th ABCT will be focused on theater security cooperation activities and humanitarian assistance and disaster response planning.
