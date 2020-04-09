Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released the initial unemployment claims for the week ending, April 4.
According to officials claims were up 31% from the previous week totaling 85,018. The previous weeks claims were 64,856.
SCDEW says it has processed 180,928 claims in the past three weeks as opposed to the prior three weeks where the agency only processed 5,862 initial claims.
From March 14 through April 4, the agency says $18,498,410 have been paid to South Carolinians and this is before the additional $600 from the CARES Act have even reached the state.
Officials say due to an overwhelming number of calls, call center staff has increased by 400% in the past two weeks to help respond to claimant questions.
To register for unemployment, visit the SCDEW website here.
