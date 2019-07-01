COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED said a South Carolina woman was arrested Monday after she reportedly sent more than 200 harassing messages to a person via social media.
SLED agents said Kathryn Leigh Witt, 50, was charged with harassment in the first degree.
According to the arrest warrant, Witt used numerous fake social media accounts to send more than 200 messages.
The messages indicated the victim was being surveilled and monitored, and “caused the victim to suffer mental and emotional distress,” the warrant states.
Investigators tracked down Witt by her IP address.
