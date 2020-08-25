COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In prime-time speaking roles during Monday night’s convention, two of South Carolina’s top Republicans served to showcase their party’s apparent diversity — as well as to remind voters that they could be aspiring to higher offices.
Former Gov. Nikki Haley praised what she characterized as President Donald Trump’s work to shore up the American economy and commitment to tell “the world what it needs to hear” with a tough foreign policy.
Tim Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, said he was able to win in an overwhelmingly white district “because of the evolution of the heart.”
