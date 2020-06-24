(FOX Carolina) - After a string of protests have been carried out across the nation, a hot button top is surfacing.
How should Confederate monuments be handed?
Some lawmakers are now considering repealing the Heritage Act, essentially allowing decisions about the monuments and memorials to be made a local level.
"I understand the heritage issue, but what is one person's heritage is another person's pain," state representative Gary Clary said.
Clary served as a circuit judge for many years, diving into not only the judiciary side but the legislative side as well.
"I remember walking down the front steps of the capital my first year here and sometimes being accompanied by African-Americans representatives, and seeing that flag right in front of them, it was much like a stick in the eye," Clary said.
"These monuments are for the boys that had no choice! They were told you had to fight or they’ll put you in prison," Frank Tucker said. Tucker is with the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He argues these monuments aren't about racism, but rather holding history.
"We love all of our ancestors black and white," Tucker said. "The majority of them did not own slaves. My great-grandfather fought in the Confederate army. He had no slaves, he was a poor man. What do you think he was fighting for? He wasn’t fighting to help some rich man’s keep his slaves, he was fighting for his home and his family. That was it."
Representative Clary can empathize. He said his own great-grandfather was killed in the Civil War fighting for the Confederacy. He argues with a new era, "we need to be thoughtful and resolute in making these decision."
Regardless of what side of the monument someone stands, the bigger debate for many is who will make the decision of whether to let the monuments stand.
Many representatives like Clary support repealing the Heritage Act. It says "only a two thirds vote by the General Assembly can remove or change war monuments."
Now Clary and others want it to fall in the hands of local government.
Clary said it will be some time before a decision is made on the Heritage Act. He would like it looked into further to determine if it is constitutional.
how about you fools stop sucking up and stand up ? rewriting history for marxists will only mean that one day you will get it in the neck . if marxist take over they will not let once elected leaders off lightly .
