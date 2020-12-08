GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The pandemic has affected a lot in 2020 but it hasn't stopped Americans from searching for the perfect holiday gift.
According to All Home Connections, AT&T said residents in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia most searched item on Amazon is an air fryer.
By a landslide, air fryers are already the most-popular holiday gift of 2020, followed by weighted blankets and Baby Yoda.
To see what other states are giving, check out the full report.
More news: Upstate man rescues cat from tree but goes viral for more than just his heroic act
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.