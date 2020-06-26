Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, the South Carolina Department of Education named Spring Hill High School English teacher, Sarah Gams, 2020 Teacher of the Year.
The state's Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman and educators from Lexington-Richland School District Five surprised her, showing up at her home.
But they didn't come alone. As part of the celebration, BMW Manufacturing, based in Spartanburg and the program's premier sponsor, handed Gams the keys to a 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i. Gams will drive the X5 during her year-long sabbatical from the classroom as South Carolina’s public education ambassador.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher mostly because I love giving the gift of discovery to students, not necessarily teaching all that I know, but letting them discover all they want to know and all they enjoyed learning in my classroom,” Gams told media gathered in her front yard. “It’s given great meaning and joy to my life.”
Along with the use of the BMW X5 for the year, she receives a total of $25,000 and serves as a roving ambassador at speaking engagements, providing mentoring, and working with teacher cadets and teaching fellows. She'll also serve as the state spokesperson for over 50,000 educators.
Gams said she would use the $25,000 to put back into education in her own classroom and her son's education.
