COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Workforce said Friday the number of South Carolinians heading back to work is on the rise and the unemployment rate is dropping.
DEW said the number of South Carolinians working in June went up by 105,000 to 2,222,144.
Additionally, the unemployment rate dropped to 8.7 percent in June, down from 12.4 percent in May.
“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.