COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Election Commission is sending a reminder to those who have yet to register to vote in this year's statewide primaries - the deadline is vastly approaching.
The primaries will take place on June 9. Voters who have not registered have until May 10 to vote in their county of residence. This includes citizens who:
- Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered
- Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county
- Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina
One can register either online, by mail or in person.
To register online, you must have your SC Driver's License or DMV ID Card and the registration must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
By-mail applications can be found at county voter registration offices or online. The forms can be either returned straight to the county office, emailed, or faxed. Emails and faxes must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, May 11.
Unless your county voter registration office holds weekend hours, in-person forms must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.
Not sure if your registration is current? Visit the South Carolina Election Commission's website, and click "Check My Registration."
