Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some voters in the South Fant and Homeland Park area will be getting new voter registration cards beginning this week due to a recent change.
A new precinct and polling location has been created in Anderson County.
Last November, the Anderson County Board of Voter Registration and Elections entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure polling locations are accessible to people with disabilities.
This settlement required the board to assess all precincts within in the county.
“We are required to ensure that every polling place is accessible to all voters to include persons with disabilities by elections starting in 2019 and that all voters have ease of accessing the polls.” said, Katy Smith, Executive Director.
“In addition we looked at voter wait times, number of registered voters, and line management. Every effort is being made to let voters know that their precinct and polling location has changed,” said Smith.
The newly created South Fant Precinct's polling location will be at South Fant School of Early Education located at 1700 South Fant Street, Anderson, SC.
If any voter is concerned about where to vote or their voting registration information they may visit the South Carolina Election Commission website here.
