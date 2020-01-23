PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Greenville Fire District said "see you later" Thursday to outgoing chief Ken Taylor at a special retirement party.
The party honored Taylor's service as chief of the fire district for 18 years. He joined the district in 2002, but his service dates back decades.
The South Greenville FD website says Taylor started his career as a volunteer firefighter in Anderson County in the 1970s, working his way up through the ranks to chief in 1991. He lead the Anderson City Fire Department for the next ten years while also working for Greenville FD. In 2002, he made the jump to South Greenville FD and took leadership after Billy Campbell left.
