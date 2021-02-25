GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) -As North Carolina will begin to allow increased capacity at indoor sports venues, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that a limited number of tickets will be on sale to the public for the 2021 ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
“We are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans to this year’s ACC basketball tournaments,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a news release. “We appreciate the decision by Governor Cooper and the collaboration with our institutions. Our conference has terrific partners in the Greensboro Coliseum who have worked to ensure we are able to safely include fans in the arena while maintaining our top priority, which is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and support staff.”
Information on ticket sales will be released on ACC.com when finalized.
The women’s basketball tournament is scheduled for March 3-7 and the men’s tournament is March 9-13. The ACC and its 15 member institutions will continue to follow the policies and protocols in the ACC’s Medical Advisory Report for both events. Additionally the ACC said the Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted a program dedicated to the safety of everyone in the building. Per that plan, face coverings are mandatory for every person in the facility and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in a seat.
