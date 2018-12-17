South Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- Genre-defining country supergroup ALABAMA will celebrate five decades of music next year.
Today the iconic band announced the first leg of dates for their "50th Anniversary Tour," sweeping the United States in 2019 with nearly 30 live concerts already on the books, through a press release to media.
The band will also be joined by Spartanburg's own Marshal Tucker Band as they make their way through the Carolinas.
"We never thought playing for tips at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that 50 years later we would still playing arenas, stadiums and festivals," says ALABAMA frontman Randy Owen.
"Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us. We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road and we love them."
In 1969, a trio of young musical cousins from Fort Payne, Alabama journeyed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to play their music at a bar called The Bowery. It took Owen, bass player Teddy Gentry, and guitarist Jeff Cook, several years of word-of-mouth and tip jars to earn the major label deal of which they'd been dreaming.
ALABAMA would go on to change the face of country music. Winning more than 200 industry awards, the Country Music Hall of Fame band is the most celebrated group in country music history.
The ALABAMA "50th Anniversary Tour" kicks off on January 10 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Additional dates will be announced soon.
ALABAMA "50th Anniversary Tour" 2019 concert dates:
Jan 10 – Detroit, MI – The Fox Theatre (w/ Chris Janson)
Jan 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)
Jan 19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Jan 20 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center (w/ Exile)
Feb 14 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Feb 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)
Feb 28 – Plant City, FL – Florida Strawberry Festival
March 1 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 14 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center (w/ The Oak Ridge Boys)
March 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)
March 22 – Springfield, MO – JQH Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
March 23 – North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 5 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 6 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 13 – Hartford, CT – XL Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 26 – Providence, RI – Dunkin' Donuts Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 27 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
May 31 – Cedar Rapids, IA – U.S. Cellular Center
June 1 – La Cygne, KS – Tumbleweed
June 6 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Country Music Festival
June 7 – Macon, GA – Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)
June 13 -16 – Grand Junction, CO – Country Jam (performance date TBA)
June 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
June 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
June 27 – Oshkosh, WI – Country USA
Sept 14 – Peoria, IL – Tailgate N' Tallboys
