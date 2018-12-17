Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two armed robbery suspects, reports deputies.
On the morning of December 4, at 2:00 a.m. and again on December 10, at 1:30, two suspects robbed a 7-Eleven store on Highway 153 in Greenville. The second time, the suspect was accompanied by a female subject.
The male subject is described as being around 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a black jacket, a black hat, and tan hiking boots.
The female subject is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, also wearing all black, with red hair pulled into a bun.
In both incidents the suspects used a Gold Chevy Malibu or similar vehicle to flee the scene.
If you recognize these individuals or have information about these incidents, please call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak to Investigator Chau at (864) 222-6667.
Citizens can also choose to report tips through Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:
1) Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)
2) Submit a tip using the online tip form at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=585
3) Using the Crime Stoppers P3 app found here: http://p3intel.com/mobile.htm
Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest of these subjects may be eligible for a cash reward. All tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and treated with utmost confidentiality.
PLEASE NOTE: Tips submitted directly to law enforcement agencies, rather than through Crime Stoppers, are not eligible for rewards.
