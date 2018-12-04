Columbia, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) -- Both German automaker BMW and Swedish car maker Volvo say their South Carolina based plants may have to cut jobs or experience slow growth because of President Donald Trump's tariffs, AP reports.
Two University of South Carolina economist Doug Woodward and Joseph Von Neesens say the import taxes could cause an unpredictability in the automotive market, would could have negative impact on the industry in South Carolina.
Economists say that the tariffs could slow economic growth in 2019. The economists say each job at an auto factory creates nearly three more in the state in the supply chain. They say Chinese tariffs could cost the state 6,000 jobs.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted he is a "Tariff Man" and other counties should have to pay to raid the great wealth of America. More on the Associated Press' original article can be found here:
https://www.foxcarolina.com/economists-trump-s-tariffs-hurt-automakers-slow-sc-growth/article_2bb11ce3-ffd8-5dc2-9108-a4518b585411.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.