Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- This famous blues style rock band formed in the 1970's is returning to the stage, the band said in a press release Wednesday. The Marshal Tucker Band formed in Spartanburg, South Carolina and became a sensation in the southern rock genre.
Entering their 48th year on the road, the band shows no signs of slowing down. The new 2019 tour kicks off in Clearwater, Florida on January 4, 2019.
The band will perform three different shows in it's home state of South Carolina in the upcoming year. They will perform in Walhalla, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston, South Carolina.
The tour is called "Through Hell & High Water" and will consist of these dates:
Jan 4 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
Jan 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
Jan 6-12 - Tampa, FL - The Southern Rock Cruise
Feb 22 & 23 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center
March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget
March 2 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort (The Showroom)
March 3 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
March 7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
March 9 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon
March 14 - Riverhead, NY - The Suffolk Theatre
March 15 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino
March 16 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
March 23 - Bristow, OK - The Freeland Center
March 28 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
March 29 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
March 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
April 3 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center
April 6 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
April 12 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
April 13 - Pikeville, KY - East Kentucky Expo Center
April 27 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino
May 3 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham
May 4 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
May 11 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 31 - Eldon, MO - Shawnee Bluff Winery and Vineyard
June 1 - La Cygne, KS - Wildwood Outdoor Education Center
June 7 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex Coliseum
June 29 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, visit marshalltucker.com
