Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- This famous blues style rock band formed in the 1970's is returning to the stage, the band said in a press release Wednesday. The Marshal Tucker Band formed in Spartanburg, South Carolina and became a sensation in the southern rock genre. 

Entering their 48th year on the road, the band shows no signs of slowing down. The new 2019 tour kicks off in Clearwater, Florida on January 4, 2019. 

The band will perform three different shows in it's home state of South Carolina in the upcoming year. They will perform in Walhalla, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston, South Carolina. 

The tour is called "Through Hell & High Water" and will consist of these dates:

Jan 4 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

Jan 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

Jan 6-12 - Tampa, FL - The Southern Rock Cruise

Feb 22 & 23 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center

March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget 

March 2 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort (The Showroom)

March 3 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

March 7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

March 9 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon

March 14 - Riverhead, NY - The Suffolk Theatre

March 15 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

March 16 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

March 23 - Bristow, OK - The Freeland Center

March 28 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

March 29 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

March 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

April 3 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center

April 6 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

April 12 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

April 13 - Pikeville, KY - East Kentucky Expo Center

April 27 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino

May 3 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham

May 4 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

May 11 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 31 - Eldon, MO - Shawnee Bluff Winery and Vineyard

June 1 - La Cygne, KS - Wildwood Outdoor Education Center

June 7 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex Coliseum

June 29 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, visit marshalltucker.com

