Classmates of a South Carolina fifth-grader who died after a fight at school will dress in pink and purple, her favorite colors, at a remembrance this week.
Raniya Wright, 10, died March 27, two days after she was injured in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, about an hour's drive west of Charleston. A number of questions remain unanswered, including what led to the confrontation between Raniya and another student.
Students will make posters and cards for Raniya's family on Friday, Sean Gruber, a spokesman for the Colleton County School District, told CNN.
"It's been very tough," Gruber said.
The girl's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.
Gruber declined to comment on the investigation into the girl's death or whether bullying played a role.
"We realize and appreciate that people want to know exactly what happened in this incident," Gruber said. "Now is the time for our community to mourn the loss of a child. The facts of this tragedy will become clearer in the weeks ahead."
Raniya's father, Jermaine Van Dyke, has pleaded for answers.
"I'm here today looking for justice for my daughter," Van Dyke told reporters this week. "I want just to find out what happened, how it happened, and who was involved."
Legislator's comments called 'regrettable'
From the state Senate podium Tuesday, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, a Walterboro Democrat, said she wanted to correct false rumors surrounding Raniya's death.
The legislator said she's spoken with the families of students, the substitute teacher in charge, law enforcement and school officials.
"I've heard a lot of people say, 'Oh, they were kicking her. They ganged her.' None of that. That's so far from the truth -- not even the banging of (her) head. The head was not even an issue," she said.
Mark Peper, an attorney for Van Dyke, said in response, "We are still awaiting official disclosures from the school district, police department and all other public entities, none of whom have provided our client with any pertinent information to date. If the events alleged by the senator (Tuesday) turn out to be factual, so be it, but our client deserves to know what happened to his daughter in a timely fashion."
The Pizarro Law Firm, which represents the girl's mother, Ashley Wright, said that "we are disappointed that Senator Matthews would use the South Carolina Senate as the backdrop for her statements less than 24 hours before Raniya Wright is laid to rest," calling the remarks "disheartening and deeply regrettable."
Parents have not seen hallway video
There is no video from inside the classroom, but there is video from the hallway, according to Peper.
Raniya's parents have not seen that footage, Peper said. They plan to conduct their own investigation, which includes meeting with parents of children who were in the classroom where the fight occurred, Peper said.
Autopsy results are expected to be released within the next 10 days, Peper said.
Raniya suffered serious injuries from what authorities say was a fight March 25. The fight did not involve weapons, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said they stopped the fight, and Raniya was taken to the school nurse's station. She was unconscious when paramedics arrived, and they took her to a nearby hospital, according to a sheriff's office report. She was later airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she died.
After Raniya's death, pink-stuffed animals were laid at the entrance of her school.
CNN's Jay Croft, Darran Simon, Holly Yan and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.
