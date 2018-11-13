Clemson, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Clemson University will be celebrating military personnel during their face off with Duke on Saturday, Nov. 17th, officials say. The university will be hosting a "Military Appreciation Day" and have activities planned throughout the day and throughout the week in conjunction with the event's 25th anniversary.
Earlier today, Clemson University Staff Senate hosted a Veterans Appreciation Reception in the Walter T. Cox Plaza for all Clemson faculty and staff members that are veterans.
On Wednesday, flags will be placed on the Scroll of Honor Memorial at 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend and participate in this ceremony.
On Saturday, Bowman Field will feature displays from the Army, Air Force and Marines. The displays will include military ground vehicles, helicopters and interactive areas that can be enjoyed by those of all ages.
Following a Tiger Band performance in the amphitheater, a military parade — along with the Tiger Band — will roll from the Holmes and McCabe dormitories around 6 p.m.
Prior to the game, South Carolina families of Fallen Soldiers will be introduced on the field and join the Tiger Band for the patriotic portion of its pregame show. There will be several special guests and high-ranking military officials in Memorial Stadium for Military Appreciation Day. In-game military recognitions will include the introduction of these officials, the hero-of-the-game and the Purple Heart Spotlight.
All veterans and active-duty military members are invited to come down to the field and be recognized during halftime. Participants should go to portal X in the WestZone or enter through the visitor’s tunnel (Gate 10) with five minutes remaining in the second quarter.
During halftime, the Tiger Band will play the “Armed Forces Medley,” and all veterans and active-duty military members are asked to stand to be recognized when their branch’s song is played.
Veterans will be recognized in the west end zone by branch during this time as well. A fallen soldier tribute will take place with the solider cross and a 21-gun salute in the east end zone, ending with the playing of “Taps.”
The game also features a “Purple Out,” as fans are encouraged to wear purple in support of the military. Clemson is proud to partner with Alta Gracia, 47 Brand and Operation Hat Trick in support of Military Appreciation Day merchandise and support of the military.
All of the week’s initiatives and events are representative of Clemson University’s deep and sincere gratitude for the sacrifices made by active military members and veterans, Clemson officials say.
