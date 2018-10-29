Clemson, S.C. (Fox Carolina) --
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week. A result, they said, over the performance in Clemson's win on Saturday, Oct. 27th.
Clemson beat Florida State 59 to 10, and now collected over 400 ACC weekly honors since 1978. This is also the fourth time this season that a Clemson football player has earned Rookie of the Week. Quarter back Trevor Lawrence has been selected three times for this honor already in the Georgia Tech game, NC State and at Florida State.
He is the first Tiger to earn three Rookie of the Week awards in a single year since Deshaun Watson. In Clemson's press conference, Lawrence thanked his team mates for their help.
"They prepared me well. Really well. For different situations in the previous spring. And I had really good coaches in high school."
Lawrence smiled.
